Gateway Airport to share progress on PFAS mitigation

HYANNIS – Representatives of the Cape Cod Gateway Airport are preparing to host a community meeting offering the community a comprehensive status update on efforts to reduce PFAS contamination at the airport site on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Barnstable Town Hall and will be led by licensed site professional Bryan Massa with HRP Associates, who will share a data-driven presentation on progress being made to reduce PFAS contamination on site, such as those created by industrial firefighting materials.

According to airport reps, the airport is currently in Phase V, the final stage of cleanup, in keeping with the mandates of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s Massachusetts Contingency and Public Involvement Plans.

“We look forward to providing the community with an update of the significant progress made toward remediating PFAS contamination at the airport, while also identifying and analyzing other major non-airport contamination sources affecting the community,” said Michael Nelson, Manager of the Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

“The airport,” he said, “is committed to transparency and public involvement throughout the PFS mitigation process, which is now in its final stage.”

A zoom link will also be offered for remote viewing of the meeting.