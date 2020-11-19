You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Global Markets Lower After Wall Street Falls on Virus Fears

Global Markets Lower After Wall Street Falls on Virus Fears

November 19, 2020

BEIJING (AP)-Global stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street fell for a second day on anxiety over the economic fallout from surging coronavirus cases.

London, Tokyo and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai advanced.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.2%, erasing early gains after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective.

Losses accelerated after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning.

From Joe McDonald, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 