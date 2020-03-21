Gov. Baker: COVID-19 Testing Capacity Increasing Rapidly

BOSTON – The number of completed tests for COVID-19 in Massachusetts continues to increase as the state ramps ups its response to the virus.

Governor Charlie Baker said during a briefing on Saturday afternoon that testing capacity has also grown in recent days, doubling since Wednesday.

The governor also said that as testing numbers go up, residents should expect to see an increase in positive test cases.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, among the more than 5,200 people tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, there were 525 confirmed cases in the state.

As part of their ongoing response, Baker said state officials are having conversations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about designing and building infrastructure that could be used for medical purposes in coming days and weeks.

They also talked about possibly converting or modifying existing facilities.

“We have already identified a list of possible sites,” said Baker.

“The Army Corps has tremendous talent and ton of experience in doing this type of thing around the country and around the globe,” he said.

Beginning next week, all early education and childcare centers around the state will close.

The governor said the state will open selected sites to serve as emergency drop-in childcare locations to ensure “the safety health and welfare of the commonwealth’s residents.”

He also stressed that the emergency sites are designed for people who are required to go to work and don’t have childcare because of school closures.

At least 300 sites have already been identified, including the YMCA Cape Cod.

Executive Director Stacey Puegh said their facility will begin to offer child care for essential health care workers starting Monday, March 23rd. The following requirements must be followed:

Available ONLY for parents/guardians who are CCHC or FQHC essential workers.

Children of parents who are NOT CCHC or FQHC essential workers CANNOT be served.

There is no cost to families for this service.

Programs will operate 7 days a week starting Monday, March 23 rd , until further notice.

, until further notice. Child care hours are DROP IN from 6 am to 11 pm at the following YMCA Cape Cod child care locations: Falmouth Hospital Campus, 67B Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth North Falmouth Congregational Church, 155 Old Main Road, North Falmouth Lyndon P. Lorusso YMCA, 2245 Iyannough Road, West Barnstable Harwich Elementary School, 263 South Street, Harwich



Each location will accept a maximum of 40 children at any given point in time. If we reach capacity and a child is picked up, we will take the next child in line. Siblings will remain together as much as possible.

Children can be as young as 13 weeks and as old as 12 years

FREE breakfast, lunch, dinner and 3 snacks per day will be served.

There is no need to pre-register; however all parents must complete information forms available on the YMCA Cape Cod website: https://ymcacapecod.org/wp-content/uploads/YMCA-Cape-Cod-EEC-Emergency-Child-Care-Child-Info-Forms-.pdf. To reduce wait time at drop-off, parents are asked to fill out the forms in advance of dropping off their children.

Parents MUST stay in their car at drop-off.

All children and staff will be temperature checked at the time of drop off by a Cape Cod Healthcare professional. Be prepared for wait time. Temperature checks will begin one hour prior to 1 st and 2 nd shift at the hospital. For example: 1 st shift work is 7am to 3pm and temperature checks begin at 6am. 2 nd shift work is 3pm to 11pm and temperature checks begin at 2pm.

and 2 shift at the hospital. For example: 1 shift work is 7am to 3pm and temperature checks begin at 6am. 2 shift work is 3pm to 11pm and temperature checks begin at 2pm. Child care staff have been specially trained in health protective measures per Center for Disease Control (CDC) protocols.

CDC cleaning protocols and more will be followed prior to opening, after closing, and during the day.

“During these unprecedented and uncertain times, we are honored to be able to offer this critical service to essential health care workers. If the demand for supporting essential health care workers decreases, we will determine additional essential workers we can serve with our limited regulated capacity,” said Peugh.

“Most of our staff has been laid off and our revenue streams have taken a significant blow. There is minimal state funding available to fulfill our mission and be of service to the heroes who have no other child care alternatives.”

She said supporting the front line of the coronavirus battle is exactly what the YMCA should be doing in times of world-wide crisis.

“I’m humbled by the child care workers that have agreed to put themselves at some risk to serve the children of those we need most on the battle fields – our health care system,” said Peugh.