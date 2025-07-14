You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Governor Healey voices support for school cell phone ban bill

Governor Healey voices support for school cell phone ban bill

July 14, 2025

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has issued public support for a “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban in Massachusetts public schools, which was featured in a recent legislative proposal on Beacon Hill. 

Attorney General Andrea Campbell testified in support of the “STUDY Act”, which was introduced by a group of lawmakers including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

Healey was the commonwealth’s last A.G., and during that time investigated social media companies for targeting young people and hurting their physical and mental health. 

The STUDY Act would ban cellphones in school from opening to closing bell, and require school districts to educate students on the harms of social media use.

Healey thanked A.G. Campbell for her leadership on the issue, and others including the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

“We know that distraction-free learning is the best way to set our students up for success,” Healey said.

The governor said she wants the law to include options for parents to contact their children during the school day.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 