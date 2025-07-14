Governor Healey voices support for school cell phone ban bill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has issued public support for a “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban in Massachusetts public schools, which was featured in a recent legislative proposal on Beacon Hill.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell testified in support of the “STUDY Act”, which was introduced by a group of lawmakers including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

Healey was the commonwealth’s last A.G., and during that time investigated social media companies for targeting young people and hurting their physical and mental health.

The STUDY Act would ban cellphones in school from opening to closing bell, and require school districts to educate students on the harms of social media use.

Healey thanked A.G. Campbell for her leadership on the issue, and others including the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

“We know that distraction-free learning is the best way to set our students up for success,” Healey said.

The governor said she wants the law to include options for parents to contact their children during the school day.