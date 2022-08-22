Habitat Cape Cod’s Solar Campaign Raises Over $200K

YARMOUTH PORT – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod recently announced the group exceeded a $75,000 fundraising goal to support the use of solar energy in Habitat houses.

The matching challenge for the group’s solar program was created in July 2022 by three Habitat Cape Cod supporters; Ken Foreman, Anne Gilbin, and Bill Overholtz.

An email campaign aimed at local donors and volunteers was used to raise the money.

Habitat Cape Cod surpassed its initial goal and ended up raising $242,404 in funds over the course of a few weeks.

The money will support the group’s work of adding more alternative energy sources in Habitat homes.

The group has developed over 150 affordable homes on the Cape.

Bob Ryley, Habitat Cape Cod’s Construction Director, said the use of solar panels allows the homes to be net zero, meaning the houses potentially produce as much energy as they consume.

“This means with moderate energy consumption our families may eliminate their utility bills, a milestone for families who typically are unable to access the benefits of solar energy,” Ryley said.

Habitat’s Director of Resource Development Ginny Irving said the group was grateful for the response to the campaign.

“It shows that affordable housing and environmental stewardship can work together to take care of our beautiful Cape Cod environment and help our neighbors at the same time,” Irving said.

The group is also preparing for its Ride for Homes event on Sunday, September 11.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter