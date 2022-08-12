Ride for Homes to Raise Awareness for Affordable Housing

BOURNE – As Cape Cod’s housing crisis continues, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is holding a fundraising ride to cover costs for building affordable homes in the region.

Habitat Cape Cod’s Ride for Homes event will take place in September and will offer three different routes of varying lengths for riders who participate.

The family-friendly event raises money to build Habitat houses that help families stay on the Cape.

In a recent Sunday Journal interview, the group’s CFO Peter Brooks said families who live in Habitat homes typically work in local businesses and have children that go to school in the area.

Brooks said last year’s ride raised roughly $100,000 and the group is hoping to raise $125,000 through this year’s event.

Volunteer Ron Winner said that the money from the ride goes toward purchasing necessary construction materials for Habitat homes.

“The cost of the products has gone up and some of them are hard to get, but $100,000 still goes a long, long way in purchasing building materials,” Winner said.

Registration for the ride costs $25 and the fundraising minimum is $300.

The 5th annual Ride for Homes is taking place Sunday, September 11. All routes will start at the Aptucxet Trading Post in Bourne located along the Cape Cod Canal.

Click here to register for the event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter