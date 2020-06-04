Harbor Health Closing Community Dental Center in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Harbor Health has announced that it will not reopen Harbor Community Dental Center-Provincetown with Outer Cape Health Services.

Harbor will continue to offer care through OCHS dental locations in Hyannis and Dennis and work with Outer Cape on transportation or telehealth options for patients.

Harbor hopes to offer the Provincetown staff opportunities at the Hyannis and Dennis locations as well.

OCHS began offering dental services at the Provincetown location in 2010.

After experiencing financial and operational challenges, OCHS and Harbor Health agreed to work together to try to sustain the program in 2018.

However the efficiencies and resources Harbor put in place did not sufficiently improve the financial losses that OCHS had been experiencing.

“Our main priority was – and will continue to be – to partner with OCHS to ensure access to dental services for people living on the Outer Cape,” said Chuck Jones, president and CEO of Harbor Health.

The majority of Harbor’s dental patients are low-income or uninsured and the organization is one of the few dental providers on the Cape that accepts MassHealth for adults.

Harbor operates a dental center in Hyannis and is relocating and expanding its Ellen Jones Community Dental Center at Patriot Square in Dennis.

In response to COVID-19, Harbor started offering telehealth video and phone appointments with dentists for urgent and emergency issues.

Harbor and OCHS are discussing options for providing transportation to Hyannis and Dennis for dental patients in need of routine and emergency care.

In addition, the CCRTA has a stop at Patriot Square close to Harbor’s Ellen Jones Community Dental Center.

Harbor also plans to continue to offer telehealth.

“We are committed to helping our friends and neighbors in Provincetown, and will do whatever we can to make sure everyone in our community can get local, affordable dental care,” continued Jones.

Jones added Harbor will look at future opportunities to provide dental care physically in Provincetown.

Dental patients can find additional information about continuing dental care, here.