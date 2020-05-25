Cape Cod Foundation Launches Harwich Fund

HARWICH – The Harwich Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation has launched its first fundraising campaign, “Harwich Helping Harwich” to support nonprofit organizations serving the town’s seven villages.

Harwich residents Brian Scheld and Charlie Helliwell co-founded the Fund to build a permanent, sustainable endowment to provide resources for the community.

This will be the Fund’s first year of grant-making.

“Our intention has always been to support a broad spectrum of areas, including health and human services, education and cultural enrichment, and environmental and conservational concerns,” said Scheld.

“However, as Harwich emerges from the grasp of COVID-19, many more needs that are now hiding under the surface will surely emerge. This campaign—and this Fund—will help ensure there are resources to meet them.”

Helliwell added, “By working together, we can create a perpetual pool of assets that will have a great impact in the community this year and every year.”

Scheld said donations of any size are welcome.

“We are also hoping that those who can will consider becoming a community philanthropist.”

The Harwich Fund is one of four Town Funds at The Cape Cod Foundation.

The Falmouth Fund, The Chatham Fund and The Fund for Sandwich were also established by residents who wanted to support their communities.

“Together the Town Funds invest more than $130,000 back into the region each year, fueling vital services and enriching their communities in many ways,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

“They have also been extremely effective identifying needs and generating additional resources for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To make a donation online, click here.

Interested donors can also mail a check, payable to The Harwich Fund, to: The Cape Cod Foundation; 261 Whites Path, Unit 2; South Yarmouth, MA.

For more information on the Cape Cod Foundation click here.