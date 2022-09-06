Harwich to Host Drive-Thru Clinics for Flu, COVID Shots

HARWICH – Harwich residents will be able to receive flu shots and coronavirus boosters during two upcoming drive-through clinics.

Doses of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, along with the Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots, will be available at the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street on October 4 and October 11. Both clinics will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Flu shots will be available for all residents six months old and above, while those five years and older are eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Attendees will be asked to wear a face covering and remain in their cars when receiving shots.

Appointments must be made beforehand. To learn more, including how to set up a time, visit the town’s website by clicking here.