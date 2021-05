BREWSTER – Residents of Brewster, Chatham, and Harwich will be able to drop off hazardous waste materials found in their homes on Saturday, May 8.

Materials that could be toxic to local water sources, such as groundwater and ponds, will be collected at the Harwich Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, including what is and is not acceptable for collection, visit loveyourlocalwater.org.