Healey’s Office Announces New Memorandum Of Understanding On Canal Bridges Replacement

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey’s administration says a new agreement has been reached to move forward on the replacement for the Sagamore Bridge.

Under the agreement, $350 million of previously-earmarked federal funding will be transferred to the Federal Highway Administration to construct a portion of the new bridge.

The Healey Administration says it has secured a total of $1.72 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

“The Cape Cod Canal bridges are a lifeline for every single person who lives or works on the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket and this agreement represents a major step toward ensuring these lifelines are safe and accessible for generations to come,” said Congressman Bill Keating.

Keating added, “I want to recognize the leadership of the Biden-Harris and Healey-Driscoll administrations in bringing this agreement to fruition, as well as my partners in the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation who worked together in a bipartisan manner to ensure this $350 million was included in spending bills in both the House and Senate.”

Governor Healey said in July that the goal is to put shovels in the ground to replace the Sagamore by 2027. Once the bridge is complete a decade later, its maintenance responsibility will transition from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

“The signing of the agreement is a crucial step for this transformational project,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “The MOA brings us another step closer to construction and beginning the necessary improvements this Administration has committed to both the Cape Cod community and the Commonwealth as a whole.”