New Sagamore Bridge to Start Construction by 2027

July 17, 2024

State of Massachusetts

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey says that they are working to get shovels in the ground for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project by 2027.

She made the announcement at a celebration alongside Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, alongside Congressman Bill Keating, at the Sagamore Recreation Area yesterday.

She added that it will create more than 9,000 union jobs, including construction, design and maintenance. 

“We are going to bring better transportation, more economic opportunity and a better quality of life to the Cape and Massachusetts,” said Healey.

“It is a turning point, truly, in terms of sustained investments in an infrastructure whose benefits will be felt for generations. It is a victory we celebrate today.”

Once the bridge is complete early 2036, its maintenance responsibility will transition from the US Army Corps of Engineers to MassDOT. Officials with the agency said they are still ironing out the exact timeline and are meanwhile already looking for funding for the Bourne Bridge.

