Healey Calls For Fair Implementation of Climate Bill

HYANNIS – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is leading a coalition of AGs from other states that’s calling on federal agencies to fairly implement a recently-passed climate bill.

“We must ensure it (the Inflation Reduction Act) is implemented in a way that ensures all our communities are at the table and benefitting from this historic legislation,” Healey said.

The legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden back in August. The bill will invest roughly $375 billion into fighting climate change over the span of a decade.

Healey said the coalition was committed to working with the federal government towards the goals of the bill like reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating green jobs.

The coalition made comments to the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service highlighting how climate change has harmed communities through droughts, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise.

The comments encouraged the federal authorities to coordinate with states on transitioning to clean energy.

The coalition also highlighted environmental justice issues and suggested federal authorities create opportunities for disadvantaged communities to provide feedback on the act’s implementation.

This past summer, Governor Charlie Baker signed a climate change bill that supported offshore wind and solar energy.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter