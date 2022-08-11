You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Governor Signs Major Climate Bill into Law

Massachusetts Governor Signs Major Climate Bill into Law

August 11, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has signed into law a major climate change bill meant to bring the state closer to its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The bill signed Thursday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker encourages the development of offshore wind and solar energy and gives some local authority to limiting the use of fossil fuels in building projects.

It would also increase the state rebate for purchasing and leasing zero-emission passenger vehicles and require the entire public transit fleet to transition to zero emission by 2040, among other measures.

The Union of Concerned Scientists was among the advocacy groups that applauded the bill signing.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 