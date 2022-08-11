Massachusetts Governor Signs Major Climate Bill into Law

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has signed into law a major climate change bill meant to bring the state closer to its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The bill signed Thursday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker encourages the development of offshore wind and solar energy and gives some local authority to limiting the use of fossil fuels in building projects.

It would also increase the state rebate for purchasing and leasing zero-emission passenger vehicles and require the entire public transit fleet to transition to zero emission by 2040, among other measures.

The Union of Concerned Scientists was among the advocacy groups that applauded the bill signing.

The Associated Press