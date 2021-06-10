Healey Calls for Increased Cyber Security Measures

BOSTON- Attorney General Maura Healey has called for business and government leaders to increase measures to ensure cyber security in the public and private sectors.

This comes as multiple organizations across the country, including the Steamship Authority, have recently been the target of cyber attacks.

Healey said that public and private leaders are responsible to ensure that data, networks, and information related to important businesses and infrastructure are secure.

The attorney general added that the state will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to hold cyber criminals accountable.