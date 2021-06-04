You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heart Reaction Probed as Possible Rare Vaccine Link in Teens

Heart Reaction Probed as Possible Rare Vaccine Link in Teens

June 4, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states was published online Friday in Pediatrics. It’s among the latest reports of heart inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination but there is no proven link.

The boys received Pfizer shots in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days. None became critically ill.

Authorities say vaccination benefits far outweigh any potential risk.

By Lindsey Tanner and Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 