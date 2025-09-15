You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Helicopters once again move misplaced Nantucket Sound buoy

September 15, 2025

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello

NANTUCKET – Military helicopters have transported another runaway buoy to Nantucket Harbor.

Nantucket Sound Channel Lighted Buoy 21A, normally positioned east of Martha’s Vineyard, originally washed up on Nantucket’s Great Point Beach in January. It was relocated last week. 

The Coast Guard will reset the buoy, while the federal agency is meanwhile proposing to remove hundreds of such navigational markers across New England waters.

This is the third buoy washashore incident on the Island in three years, with National Guard choppers responding to pick up the multi-ton object each time. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


