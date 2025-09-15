Helicopters once again move misplaced Nantucket Sound buoy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – Military helicopters have transported another runaway buoy to Nantucket Harbor.

Nantucket Sound Channel Lighted Buoy 21A, normally positioned east of Martha’s Vineyard, originally washed up on Nantucket’s Great Point Beach in January. It was relocated last week.

The Coast Guard will reset the buoy, while the federal agency is meanwhile proposing to remove hundreds of such navigational markers across New England waters.

This is the third buoy washashore incident on the Island in three years, with National Guard choppers responding to pick up the multi-ton object each time.