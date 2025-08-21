Coast Guard will further review buoy removal plan

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are welcoming the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision to extend its review of the proposed plan to remove hundreds of navigational buoys across New England waters.
The Coast Guard has confirmed it is completing a review of thousands of public comments, and will publish a revised proposal in the fall.
Strong opposition to the plan was voiced by the Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates. They cited navigational safety risks and the need for thorough stakeholder input.
Implementation of the Coast Guard plan is not anticipated before 2026.
