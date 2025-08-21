Coast Guard will further review buoy removal plan

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are welcoming the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision to extend its review of the proposed plan to remove hundreds of navigational buoys across New England waters.

The Coast Guard has confirmed it is completing a review of thousands of public comments, and will publish a revised proposal in the fall.

Strong opposition to the plan was voiced by the Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates. They cited navigational safety risks and the need for thorough stakeholder input.

Implementation of the Coast Guard plan is not anticipated before 2026.

“We are encouraged that the Coast Guard listened to the concerns of Cape Codders and others across New England. The upcoming revised proposal is about more than just buoys — it’s about making sure every mariner, from our fishing fleets to recreational boaters, can navigate our waters safely. We will continue to advocate for a balanced approach that values both modernization and safety,” said Mark Forest, Vice Chair of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

“The Coast Guard’s decision shows that public input matters. Reliable navigation aids are essential for the safety of our fishing fleets, recreational boaters, and coastal communities. We encourage residents to participate in the upcoming comment period when the revised plan is released this fall so Cape Cod’s perspective continues to be heard,” said Randi Potash, Speaker of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.