Heritage Gardens Reopening Saturday

SANDWICH-Heritage Museums and Gardens will be opening their garden spaces to the public for the season on Saturday, May 30.

The garden spaces are permitted to open as a part of the first phase of the state’s reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have been waiting for this day,” said Heather Mead with Heritage Museums and Gardens, “and I’m so excited that it’s coming at our peak rhododendron bloom, when the gardens absolutely look their best.”

Heritage was developing guidelines throughout the past few months in anticipation of their reopening. The mandates align with state guidelines, Mead explained.

“We have really been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that we can offer a really enjoyable and safe experience for our visitors,” she continued.

Ticket sales have been moved online in order to promote contact-less entry, and other cleaning practices will be carried out. Social distancing measures will also be implemented.

Gardens are the only part of Heritage that will be reopening this weekend, as buildings such as The Shop at Heritage will open at a later date. The museum spaces are included in the third phase of the reopening plan.

Still, having around 100 acres of gardens open starting Saturday is a step in the right direction, Mead said.