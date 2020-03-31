Heroes in Transition Continues to Aid Veteran Families During Pandemic

MASHPEE-Although the 5th annual Ruck4HIT event has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Heroes in Transition is continuing their work to help veterans and their families.

The organization is continuing their gift card program to aid military members and families during financially difficult times. The Heroes in Transition board recently voted to allocate more money for this program as the pandemic continues.

President of Heroes in Transition Cindy Jones said that the times have begun to take a toll on military families.

“The military will be getting their checks, but spouses losing their jobs are not getting that extra income,” Jones explained.

“It’s creating a major issue.”

Jones said that the organization is maintaining operations in order to be available for veterans and their families whenever they need help.

“We have been very active in trying to help release the stress that’s going on,” she continued.

Ruck4HIT has been postponed from the first weekend in May to September 25 and 26. Planning and fundraising for the event will be halted until the current COVID-19 situation is resolved, the organization said in a statement.

Jones is optimistic that the entire Cape Cod community can continue to rally together to get through the pandemic together, and noted that the organization will do anything they can to aid veterans and their families.