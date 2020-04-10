Heroes In Transition Offering Virtual Programming

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition is ensuring that the area’s military community has access to resources and support during the coronavirus response through virtual programming.

Events such as Zoom meetups for military couples, trivia nights, and coffee chats with military spouses are being held to make up for the fact that events in public have been postponed.

The organization is also hosting a three part series beginning April 15 that will discuss how families can cope with the pandemic.

The Rick Lockwood Trio will also be holding a Facebook Live concert on April 19 at 7 p.m. to raise money for Heroes In Transition.

