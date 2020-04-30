Heroes In Transition Helping Military Community Cope With Virus

MASHPEE – To address the growing needs of veterans, active duty military, and military families in the region, Heroes In Transition is bolstering its efforts to assist with pandemic-related programs and services.

These efforts include increasing its financial assistance to anyone in the military community who has lost a job or income due to the pandemic as well as adding virtual support to veterans, active duty military, and their families.

“The pandemic has impacted so many, including our country’s service members, veterans and their families, the stressors of military life are difficult enough and now they are being compounded by the pandemic,” said HIT Founder and President Cyndy Jones.

“For more than 10 years, HIT has stepped up to assist these heroes in the most difficult of times. Right now, our focus is on helping our military community cover basic needs as well as offering emotional support.”

To raise awareness for those needs, and funds to help address them, HIT is launching the “President’s Challenge.”

Jones will match the first $5,000 raised for donations made to Heroes In Transition from Friday May, 1 to Sunday, May 3.

“My hope is that this challenge will inspire others to give whatever they can to assist our military men and women who are on also on the front lines of this pandemic,” continued Jones.

The “President’s Challenge” coincides with what would have been Heroes In Transition’s 5th Annual Ruck4HIT, a 36-hour 220-mile relay race that crosses through every town on Cape Cod.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of May 1, the event, which serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for HIT, has been postponed to Friday, September 25, due to the coronavirus.

To address basic needs, HIT is providing veterans, service members and military families who have been impacted by COVID-19 with financial assistance.

HIT has also increased its support to veterans, service members and military families served by the St. Vincent de Paul Societies as well as the Falmouth Service Center.

Along with bolstering its financial assistance, HIT has shifted its programming and is now offering virtual support that includes a military couples date night every Tuesday evening, a lunchtime meditation for service members and veterans every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, and a military spouse’s coffee chat every Saturday morning.

On Wednesday evenings, veterans, active duty military, and military spouses and partners meet for a virtual gathering aimed at giving participants the tools, support and resources to build resiliency.

“We want service members, veterans and their families to know they are not alone during this time,” Jones said.

“Heroes In Transition is here to help. Join us for our programs and gatherings and please reach out if you need direct assistance. We are all in this together.”

Any veteran, service member, or military family seeking direct assistance or to learn more about Heroes In Transition’s virtual programs and gatherings, email contact@heroesintransition.org.

The public can make donations to HIT’s “Presidents Challenge”, click here.