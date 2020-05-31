High School Seniors to Receive Flyover Recognition

HYANNIS _ Cape Cod’s high school seniors will be receiving a congratulations from Shepley Wood Products from above on Thursday, June 4.

A congratulatory banner will be flown from a plane and displayed in the skies of towns across Cape Cod.

Dan Whiting with Shepley said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been tough for all members of the local community, with the high school graduating class of 2020 being no exception.

“So, we wanted to come up with a way to let them know that we’re thinking of them, we support them, and we wish them nothing but good luck and better days ahead,” Whiting explained.

Shepley partnered with Marstons Mills’ New England Aerial Advertising to develop a “Congratulations Cape Cod Class of 2020” banner, which will be flown over a number of local high schools during the day.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Whiting said drive-by parades have been used by local residents to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. That, however, limited the scope of what Shepley was looking to do in their recognition of seniors and future leaders.

“We wanted to make sure that we could just say ‘congratulations,’ and share our support to as many people as possible,” he continued.

On the day of the flight, onlookers can post pictures and videos of the banner online with the hashtag #ShepleyClassOf2020Flyover.

The rain date for the flight is Tuesday, June 9.

Below is a schedule of when the banner will be flown above the following high schools:

-Falmouth: 11:15am-11:30am

-Bourne: 11:30am-11:45am

-Sandwich: 11:45am-Noon

-Barnstable: 12:15pm-12:30pm

-Dennis/Yarmouth: 12:45pm-1:00pm

-Monomoy and Cape Cod Tech-1:15pm-1:30pm

-Nauset-2:00pm-2:30pm

