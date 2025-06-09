Hog Island Beer Company involved in another brewery purchase

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s beer-brewing landscape is changing once again.

The owners of Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis say their brewery has been acquired by Triton Beverage Group, a newly-formed entity comprised of Hog Island Beer Company in Orleans and Mayflower Brewing Company in Plymouth.

Hog Island’s owners announced they were purchasing Mayflower in April.

Todd and Beth Marcus, the husband-and-wife founders of Cape Cod Beer, said they had “21 incredible years” of brewing, and that it was extremely important for them to find a partner who would honor their brand.

“Please know that this decision was not an easy one. Over the last two decades, this team has created something that we’ve said is “bigger than just beer,” and we would be silly to let that legacy come to an end. We truly believe that this transition will provide an opportunity for Cape Cod Beer to grow and continue making a positive impact in our community,” they said.