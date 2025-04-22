You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hog Island Beer Buying Mayflower Brewing

April 22, 2025

ORLEANS – Hog Island Beer Company of Orleans is acquiring Plymouth-based Mayflower Brewing Company.

Hog Island, which opened in 2016, says the exciting move brings together two well-known Massachusetts brands with shared values of quality. Hog Island is known as the Cape’s “Outermost Brewery”.

Mayflower was founded in 2007. “Mayflower is a respected name with deep roots,” said Hog Island president Mike McNamara. 

Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition includes the full operation of Mayflower’s Plymouth brewery and taproom. 

