Hog Island Beer Buying Mayflower Brewing

ORLEANS – Hog Island Beer Company of Orleans is acquiring Plymouth-based Mayflower Brewing Company.
Hog Island, which opened in 2016, says the exciting move brings together two well-known Massachusetts brands with shared values of quality. Hog Island is known as the Cape’s “Outermost Brewery”.
Mayflower was founded in 2007. “Mayflower is a respected name with deep roots,” said Hog Island president Mike McNamara.
Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition includes the full operation of Mayflower’s Plymouth brewery and taproom.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter