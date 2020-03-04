You are here: Home / NewsCenter / House Passes Bipartisan $8.3B Bill to Battle Coronavirus

March 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has easily passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The sweeping bipartisan vote came just nine days after President Donald Trump requested action. The legislation more than triples the $2.5 billion plan unveiled by Trump just last week.

It would speed development of vaccines and new medicines to battle the virus, pay for containment operations, and beef up preparedness.

Trump is expected to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans.

Next up is the GOP-controlled Senate, which hopes to pass the bill Thursday for Trump’s signature.

By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

