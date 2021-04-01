State Receives Increase in Vaccine Doses

HYANNIS – The state received almost 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government per the weekly allowance.

This particular shipment of vaccine doses included almost 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a one-time shipment.

Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed to fully vaccinate an individual as opposed to the two doses required by brands such as Moderna and Pfizer.

Ten-thousand more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be utilized for the state’s homebound vaccination plan which aims to vaccinate vulnerable individuals who are unable to reach a vaccination site.

The total number of doses received from the federal government does not take into account the amount sent directly to retail pharmacies and private vaccination sites.

The amount of doses of vaccine sent to the state are dependent on the overall supply of the vaccine.

State officials said it’s still important to observe proper safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.

Starting April 5, those over 55 or who have one certain predetermined medical condition will be eligible to register for the vaccine.

If you are unsure of when you will be able to get the vaccine, further information can be found here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter