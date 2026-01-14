Hearings on possibly easing hunting restrictions are being held by state of Massachusetts

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BUZZARDS BAY – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has announced that the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is hosting public listening sessions on several opportunities to expand hunting access in the state, including on Cape Cod.

The state is seeking public feedback on the following: Sunday hunting, hunting with crossbows, and minimum setback distances.

Massachusetts is one of only two states in the country with an outright ban on Sunday hunting. The prohibition originated in the 19th century over 200 years ago.

Currently, crossbows are prohibited for hunting by statute except for hunters with a permanent disability. In recent years, several states in New England have changed laws to allow crossbows for deer hunting.

Currently, Massachusetts statutes prohibit hunting within 500 feet of a dwelling or building in use or within 150 feet of a road. Other states in the Northeast have less restrictive setbacks for archery hunting than Massachusetts.

The listening sessions come after Healey’s administration recently announced an expansion of deer hunting seasons on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket to address issues including a growing tick population.

One of the sessions will be at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall, 101 Academy Drive in Bourne, on February 2nd at 6 p.m. Visit Mass.gov to learn more.

Following the listening sessions, MassWildlife will evaluate public input and anticipated wildlife management impacts to inform its recommendations.

“Hunting has always been woven into Massachusetts’ history: supporting families, boosting local economies, and helping keep our deer populations healthy. Expanding opportunities for hunters will carry that tradition forward while protecting public health and ensuring we’re maintaining balance in our wildlife populations,” said Governor Healey.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter