Deer hunting times opened up on Vineyard and Nantucket to fight ticks, address other issues

MARTHA’S VINEYARD/NANTUCKET – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has announced new regulations to expand the deer hunting seasons on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The Islands have the highest deer densities in Massachusetts, which can lead to the spread of tick-borne diseases, as well as increased deer-vehicle collisions, habitat damage, and even coastal erosion, according to the governor’s office. The statewide goal for deer across Massachusetts is 12–18 deer per square mile, but MassWildlife estimates there are over 100 deer per square mile on the Islands in areas closed to hunting.

The new regulations include a six-week winter primitive firearms and bowhunting season from January 1st to February 14th. They will also establish an early fall deer season on the Islands, allowing an additional ten days of hunting with primitive firearms and archery equipment. That season will run from September 21st through October 1st in 2026.

Additionally, public listening sessions will be held in early 2026 to consider additional tools to manage the deer population, including allowing for expanded hunting season or hunting on Sundays. Massachusetts is one of two states in the country that does not allow Sunday hunting.

While MassWildlife was already scheduled to implement the January hunt for the first time on the Islands in 2026, the new emergency regulations provide an additional two weeks into February and an early season in September. The public hearings in 2026 will determine if these changes will be made permanent.

The Healey administration hosted an informational gathering with State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Thomas Moakley on Martha’s Vineyard last week to discuss the new regulations.

Cyr said, “Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket continue to face some of the highest rates of tick-borne illness in the Commonwealth, including the alarming rise of alpha-gal syndrome. With deer density driving much of this public-health crisis, expanding deer hunting opportunities is a necessary step to protect our communities. Addressing tick-borne disease requires coordination and action across all levels of government, and this announcement helps move us in the right direction.”

Through MassWildlife’s Hunters Share the Harvest program, hunters can donate venison to Massachusetts residents facing food insecurity. Since the program’s inception in 2022, more than 90,000 meals have been distributed to families in need.

Nantucket Land Bank recently opened a new meat processing facility, enabling hunters to donate venison to residents facing food insecurity. On Martha’s Vineyard, hunters can process deer for donation at the MV Hunt Club and Island Grown Initiative. Through Hunters Share the Harvest, venison is donated locally to IGI Island Food Pantry, Kinship Heals, Nourishing Nantucket, and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

Governor Healey said, “Hunting has always been woven into Massachusetts’ history, supporting families, boosting local economies, and helping keep our deer populations healthy. These expanded regulations carry that tradition forward, creating more opportunities for hunters while protecting public health and ensuring we’re maintaining balance in our wildlife populations.”