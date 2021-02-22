Hyannis Economic Forecast Event Set For Wednesday

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual event for their 2021 economic forecast on Wednesday, February 24.

The forum will cover the way local businesses can receive financial support as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, ways to gain access to virus vaccinations when the time comes, and more.

Attendees will be able to hear from Kristy Senatori with the Cape Cod Commission, President and CEO of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Lisa Oliver, and Director of the Barnstable Country Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien.

The forecast event will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event is free, but the chamber is accepting $10 donations.

