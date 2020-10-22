Hyannis Main Street Barriers To Be Removed Next Month

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials have announced that the barriers along Main Street in Hyannis will be removed on November 17.

Following the initial COVID-19 outbreak, the town placed these barriers along Main Street as a way to offer safe pedestrian access while also catering to businesses so that they could utilize outdoor dining or shopping space amid the pandemic.

Director of Planning and Development Elizabeth Jenkins said the reception was positive from residents, visitors, and businesses over the past few months.

“I think the energy and atmosphere on Main Street this summer was great,” Jenkins said, “and something that we really try to work for in other summers.”

Now as winter approaches, Jenkins said the changing seasons has led to the decision.

The call to remove the barriers was made after the town received input from local business owners.

Many said providing accessible parking leading up to the holiday season was important, and the colder weather makes outdoor business more difficult.

Jenkins also said snow removal would become much more difficult with the barriers in place.

All of those factors together led to the decision to remove the barriers for the benefit of these local businesses, Jenkins said.

“We want to be doing everything we can to make sure that they’re going to be successful,” Jenkins continued.

November 15 has been scheduled as the final day for outdoor business activity in the area.