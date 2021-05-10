You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Main Street to Feature Street Barriers Again

May 10, 2021

HYANNIS – Outdoor retail, dining, and walking space along Main Street in Hyannis will once again be expanded by physical barriers this summer.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, barriers were implemented last summer as a way to maintain social distancing guidelines while also catering to local businesses’ operations.

Following a round of positive feedback from business owners of the area, town officials announced that one lane of the street will once again be dedicated to outdoor commerce and pedestrians.

The southern lane and parking spaces will still be available for vehicles, and additional parking space will also be made available at some spots along the northern part of Main Street.

Reconfiguration work is slated to start the week of Monday, May 10. Pending the weather, the work will be carried out at night.

