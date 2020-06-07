Hyannis to Host Drive-In Movie Events This Summer

HYANNIS – Drive-in movies are coming back to Hyannis.

The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District has partnered with Love Live Local and the Hyannis Film Festival to bring the events to the area in July and August.

The lot at the corner of Main Street and High School Road will be able to welcome roughly 50 vehicles in. Live entertainment will also be offered on event nights, and attendees are encouraged to order food from local restaurants.

Proceeds from tickets purchased will go to the Cape Cod Resilience Fund as well as the film festival.

Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain said that in a rapidly changing world, this idea is a great way for families to spend time safely.

“We have to rethink how we manage ourselves, and this seems like a best practice,” Wurfbain said.

Wurfbain explained that the public will help decide which movies will be shown. A list of about 60 films has been curated.

The nostalgic nature of a drive-in movie, Wurfbain feels, is a perfect way to bring people together during the summer with a shared experience.

“I think that’s nice because, sometimes, we all do our own thing,” she said, “and everybody’s watching things separately with headphones or their phone at the dinner table.”

The first drive-in screening in Hyannis will be on July 3, and will continue for six consecutive Friday nights.

Tickets will be sold on the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District’s website in the near future. That website can be found by clicking here.