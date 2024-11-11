IFAW Rescues Ten Dolphins

WELLFLEET – The International Fund for Animal Welfare says a series of dolphin strandings reached five towns and eight beaches along Cape Cod this weekend.

A total of ten dolphins were rescued, while six deaths were counted.

The stranding locations were between Dennis and Wellfleet on Saturday, including Sea Street Beach and Crowes Pasture in Dennis, Ellis Landing Beach in Brewster, Skaket Beach in Orleans, First Encounter Beach in Eastham, and Herring River Gut and Mayo Beach in Wellfleet.

The rescued dolphins were transported to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

IFAW says high winds, cold weather, challenging surf and the large size of the animals presented a challenge.

The nonprofit says this continues to be a historic year for dolphin strandings on the Cape, which sees more incidents because of its unique geography.