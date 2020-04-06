Independence House Monitoring COVID-19 Pandemic

HYANNIS – Independence House, Cape Cod’s advocacy center to address and prevent domestic and sexual violence, will continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although a lot of our work is being done remotely, Independence House is still available and our hotline is still operational 24 hours a day and most importantly there are still people at Independence House that are there to talk with anyone that is calling and what we will do is explore with them ways that we can help them to find some measure of safety for themselves,” said Independence House Executive Director Lysetta Hurge Putnam.

“We just want people to call, if they can get on the phone they can call and we can go from there.”

Governor Charlie Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory to help slow the spread of the virus and Independence House is closely monitoring the situation.

As people are forced to stay home, safety options for survivors and potential victims of domestic violence are limited.

“It does increase the amount of time that people are together and the coronavirus itself creates another excuse for domestic violence,” said Hurge Putnam.

“I don’t think it’s the virus itself that is causing it but it’s certainly another avenue for a person who uses violence in a relationship to bring it on as part of their behavior. We understand that this forced confinement could put domestic violence survivors at a greater risk in their lives and their health.”

Hurge Putnam urged anyone dealing domestic violence and related to issues to call Independence House.

She added that they want to provide as much support to people as they can during this time and will not only help with domestic violence issues, but they are trying to provide resources to people who are struggling with a loss of income.

“We are really wanting to support in comprehensive ways, it’s about safety and it’s also about basic needs and what people need in these families with domestic violence,” said Hurge Putnam.

Independence House can be reached at their 24-hour hotline, 800 439 6507.

For further information regarding Independence House, visit their website Independencehouse.org, or call their non-24-hour hotline at 508 771 6507.