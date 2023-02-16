You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Independence House to Receive Nearly $3.5M From Federal Government

Independence House to Receive Nearly $3.5M From Federal Government

February 16, 2023

HYANNIS – Close to $3.5 million will be provided to Independence House by the federal government.

Congressman Bill Keating (D) was able to secure $3.46 million, which will be used to aid resources for victims of domestic and sexual violence across Cape Cod and the Islands.

Senators Ed Markey (D) and Elizabeth Warren (D) also assisted in the effort.

The announcement of the funding will be made at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.

Local officials such as Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley as well as Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois will be on hand to discuss domestic violence resources within the region.

The event will be held at the Barnstable County Complex’s conference room.

