Indoor Pickleball Facility in Mashpee Moving Ahead

October 16, 2024

MASHPEE – Work is ongoing for a new indoor pickleball facility in Mashpee with a meeting schedule for later this month on permitting.

Developer Bill Russel says the 37,000 square foot Island Pickle facility will include a sports tavern, golf simulators, and more alongside the 10 anticipated pickleball courts. 

“It’ll have eight Trackman indoor golf simulator lounges, a sports tavern which will be tricked out with televisions for broadcasting sporting events globally, and we’ll have a pro shop locker room. I’m in the process of going through the Cape Cod Commission hearing review schedule now and, once permitted, I hope to have the facility open in the summer of 2025,” said Russel.

Russel said it’ll also help address the noise associated with outdoor play that has lead to complaints in multiple towns across Cape.

It’s been a major topic of debate lately for the region, with many neighbors saying play noise has impacted their health as well as real estate value. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


