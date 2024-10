While pickleball has taken Cape Cod by storm as the next big up and coming sport, not everyone has been pleased with the growth. Some neighbors have experienced what they say is noise so disruptive that it has impacted the whole lives from sleep to selling their real estate when it comes time to move. Robert Mastroianni is one individual who went to court successfully over the issue and now reaches out to others through his Facebook group “Pickleball Noise Relief” to share his experiences.