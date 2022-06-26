Intern Program Helps with White Shark Awareness

CHATHAM – A summer internship program announced by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will help with public outreach on white sharks.

Marianne Walsh, Education Director at the Conservancy, said the nonprofit relies on interns to engage with as many people as possible during Cape Cod’s busy summer months, which coincides with heightened shark activity in the area.

“Having a larger team to enable us to be able to bring forth the Shark Smart guidelines and generate more awareness for white sharks in this region is really important,” Walsh said.

Interns perform their roles at both Shark Centers in Chatham and Provincetown and also do outreach on the Cape about the Shark Smart Beach Program.

Walsh said that the Conservancy looks for students who not only respect sharks and the ocean, but also want to learn how to communicate with the public about science and research.

Hannah Leary, a recent college grad and current intern of the program, said she was looking forward to learning more about science communication through her experience at the Conservancy this summer.

“I’m just really looking for more experience and knowledge in that field because that’s truly what I love to do; to teach people about the oceans and the sharks and why it’s all so important,” Leary said.

The internship program launched in 2017. This year the Conservancy had over 100 applicants for the five positions. The group is also partnering with Minorities in Shark Sciences to host a fellow for the season.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter