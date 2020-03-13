Joe Kennedy III Temporarily Suspending Campaign Activities

BOSTON (AP)-Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is temporarily suspending all campaign activities in light of the growing threat of COVID-19.

Kennedy is hoping to oust Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who is running for reelection.

Kennedy’s campaign manager Nick Clemons said Friday in a press release that it isn’t wise to continue political activities given the reality that Massachusetts families and communities are facing.

Clemons said the suspension will last one week and the campaign will reassess its options by close of business on March 20. Clemons said the campaign will maintain a digital presence.