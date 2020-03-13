You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joe Kennedy III Temporarily Suspending Campaign Activities

Joe Kennedy III Temporarily Suspending Campaign Activities

March 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is temporarily suspending all campaign activities in light of the growing threat of COVID-19.

Kennedy is hoping to oust Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who is running for reelection.

Kennedy’s campaign manager Nick Clemons said Friday in a press release that it isn’t wise to continue political activities given the reality that Massachusetts families and communities are facing.

Clemons said the suspension will last one week and the campaign will reassess its options by close of business on March 20. Clemons said the campaign will maintain a digital presence.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


