Joint Base Cape Cod Document Leaker Facing New Charges

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Joint Base C​​ape Cod Airman charged with crimes related to leaking over 100 classified documents is facing new charges from the Air Force.

22-year-old Jack Teixeira worked with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, one of 8 separate commands on the base.

He pleaded guilty in March to six counts of retention and transmission of defense information, facing up to 17 years in prison.

The additional, separate charges he could face relate to alleged misconduct related to his duties as an airman, including destroying evidence and accessing information not related to his duties despite direct orders.

A hearing will be held examining evidence on May 14.