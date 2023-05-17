You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jung-Ho Pak to Step Down as Cape Symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor

May 17, 2023

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony announced Wednesday that its Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak will be stepping down at the end of the summer.

The organization praised Pak’s work during his 16-year tenure, thanking him for his efforts in creating live shows and boosting educational programs.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Pak said in a statement, “and I am confident that the orchestra will continue to thrive under new leadership.”

The search to replace Pak has already begun, as the Cape Symphony’s Board of Trustees is expecting to name a successor in the spring. In the meantime, guest conductors will be brought in for shows during the 2023-24 concert season.

