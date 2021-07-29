You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Keating Hosting Hearing on Offshore Wind Featuring Local Utility

July 29, 2021

HYANNIS – Congressman Bill Keating will host a hearing on the growth of offshore wind industries across the nation and in Europe, with a focus on Vineyard Wind.

Vineyard Wind is the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, expected to begin delivering energy to an estimated 400,000 homes starting in 2023.

The hearing will highlight the economic benefits of the industry in regions such as Southeastern Massachusetts, and will also explore the European wind market and the lessons learned during its implementation. 

Keating, a Bourne Democrat who represents the Massachusetts 9th District, is also the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.

He said that the hearing will be the first ever committee hearing to highlight the wind industry on a global scale. 

The hearing is scheduled for 1 pm on Thursday, July 29 and can be accessed through the House website.

 

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


