Keating to Focus on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs

HYANNISv- In addition to serving on two new subcommittees on the Armed Services Committee, 9th District Congressman Bill Keating (D) will remain on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committee.

Keating is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees.

The congressman will chair the Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He will also serve on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee.

For the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Keating will work for the subcommittees on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, and Intelligence and Special Operations.

Keating said he’s particularly excited about his work for the Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber Subcommittee as it will allow him to tackle climate change issues which he calls, “the greatest existential threat facing our region and world”.

In remarks about his committee assignments for the 117 Congress, Keating cited the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and Joint Base Cape Cod as two prime examples of the region’s commitment to combating climate change.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter