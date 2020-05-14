Keyes Calls For Safely Reopening Hair Salons

SANDWICH – A former Sandwich selectmen who is running for the 5th Barnstable State Representative seat is urging Governor Charlie Baker to allow hair salons and barbers to safely reopen.

“Small businesses are really hurting,” said Tom Keyes.

“You cannot get more small business than hair salons and barbers. It is time to let them reopen by appointment.”

Keyes said he wants to keep the people safe, but he understands that by taking precautions people can return to work.

Keyes believes that hair salons and barbers could reopen by appointment.

He said this will give owners the chance to clean between appointments and maintain social distancing to keep customers safe.

“This pandemic has been devastating with the loss of human life and economically,” continued Keyes.

“We can take precautions to protect the most vulnerable in our society while allowing people to go back to work. People need to put food on their tables, this doesn’t have to be an all or nothing situation, all it takes is some common sense and some understanding of our economics.”

Keyes has served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

He has also served on numerous boards and committees including: the Water Quality Review Committee, Sandwich Economic Development Committee, and the Cemetery Commission, among others.

Keyes is running against Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.

James Dever of Sandwich is running for the Democratic nomination.