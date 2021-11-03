You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Kids’ Turn Arrives for COVID-19 Shots

Kids’ Turn Arrives for COVID-19 Shots

November 3, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON – Schoolchildren take the spotlight this week as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing deaths, hospitalizations, and more than a year of disrupted education.

With authorities promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals, and schools were poised to begin the shots after the final OK late Tuesday. Many locations planned mass vaccination events in coming days.

The vaccine–one-third the dose for teens and adults–requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

By Lindsey Tanner, Associated Press

