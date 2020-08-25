Latest Coronavirus Numbers Reported by State

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has released their latest report on COVID-19 cases and fatalities across the state.

A total of 349 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported within the state on Tuesday. That figure includes six within Barnstable County, three within Dukes County, and two within Nantucket County.

The state also reported 12 fatalities due to the virus in the latest report, none of which were on the Cape or Islands.

According to the DPH, no individuals are currently hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.28%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.