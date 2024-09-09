Lieutenant Governor Visits Cape To Celebrate Housing Bill

ORLEANS – The Housing Assistance Corporation recently celebrated the passage of the Massachusetts Affordable Homes Act with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in Orleans.

Officials gathered at the former Governor Prence Inn on Route 6A, which is being redeveloped into 78 units, described as affordable rentals, middle-income townhomes, and single-family homes for lower-income residents.

The town purchased the closed motel in 2021.

Governor Maura Healey signed the Affordable Homes Act last month, a $5.16 billion bond bill which is aimed at producing, preserving and rehabilitating more than 65,000 homes in the state over the next five years.

Lieutenant Governor Driscoll said during her visit that the challenge of housing costs can be solved with local partnerships and purposeful investment.