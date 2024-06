The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Car Show returns this weekend for its 30th anniversary.

Chris Kehoe, Chairman of the Hyannis Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chairman of the Father’s Day Car Show joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter to talk more about the event, what’s there for families to enjoy, and some of his favorite cars.

He also talks about how he involves those not very familiar with cars.