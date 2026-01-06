LISTEN: Inspector General on Steamship Authority’s “ill-conceived” website project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Inspector General for Massachusetts recently completed an investigation into the Steamship Authority’s website redesign project, which they say may have wasted millions of dollars of public funds.

IG Jeffery Shapiro joins Grady Culhane to discuss the investigation and what recommendations he has for the ferry service.

The Steamship Authorities Communications Department said that they’re in receipt of the document and are currently reviewing.

The Authority’s Board of Governors said they acknowledge that improvements in planning, process and oversight remain necessary.