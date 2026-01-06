You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Inspector General on Steamship Authority’s “ill-conceived” website project

LISTEN: Inspector General on Steamship Authority’s “ill-conceived” website project

January 6, 2026

The Inspector General for Massachusetts recently completed an investigation into the Steamship Authority’s website redesign project, which they say may have wasted millions of dollars of public funds.

IG Jeffery Shapiro joins Grady Culhane to discuss the investigation and what recommendations he has for the ferry service.

The Steamship Authorities Communications Department said that they’re in receipt of the document and are currently reviewing.

The Authority’s Board of Governors said they acknowledge that improvements in planning, process and oversight remain necessary.  

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


